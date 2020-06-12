We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are looking to redecorate your home, step away from the grey paint swatches. New research reveals that homeowners are turning away from the grey, as navy blue becomes the UK’s most popular paint colour.

At the start of the year, we declared grey as the most popular paint colour. However, the research carried out by Drench.co.uk has revealed that many households are planning to take their walls for a spin on the dark side.

Drench.co.uk analysed the annual Google search volume of paint colours from Farrow & Ball and Dulux. They found that in every room, a deep blue topped the list as the most popular shade.

Buy now: Hague Blue 2.5l, £48, B&Q

Farrow & Ball Hague Blue was found to be the most popular colour in the kitchen, living room and bedroom. This rich colour has green undertones, helping create a timeless, deep and dramatic blue.

Dulux Sapphire Salute was found to be the number one shade in the bathroom. While Hague Blue was a close second. Sapphire Salute is a gorgeous deep navy blue and perfect for adding drama to a room.

However, we haven’t abandoned grey altogether. The shade is still one of the nations favourite new neutrals. Farrow & Ball Cornforth White, an understated grey, crept into the top five most popular paint colours in the kitchen and living room.

While the iconic Farrow & Ball Elephant’s Breath, a gorgeous warm grey, came in as the second most popular shade in the living room. It also cracked the top five colours for the kitchen and bedroom.

For the bathroom, two grey shades from Dulux – Chic Shadow and Polished Pebble – made the top five.

Video Of The Week

If you fancy trying out a beautiful dark blue shade in your home you will need to be a little more careful than when using grey. Remember to use a combination of different surfaces and textures to add depth.

In the kitchen pair with wooden countertops and gold, copper or brass fixtures for an on-trend look. In the living room consider opting for a mid-tone grey sofa that will contrast with the dark blue walls.

Are you team navy or team grey?