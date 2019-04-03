A house with a garden is a huge draw when it comes to potential buyers splashing the cash on a new property – with some often spending tens of thousands of pounds extra on a home just because of one.

But over the last decade, research has shown that an increasing number of gardens around Great Britain and Northern Ireland are going from green to grey… as they’re being paved over! Surprisingly, according to Blooming Artificial, it isn’t the cost that’s stopping people from achieving their garden dreams. It’s finding the time and energy to invest.

Out of 2,000 people surveyed, 85.5 per cent admitted they are simply too busy for the upkeep required on things like flowerbeds and planters. And 44.5 per cent picked this as the number one hold-up in keeping their garden green.

Money is another setback, with 66 per cent of people in the UK admitting they have spent £500 or less on their garden in the last three years combined. That compares to 2015 and 2016, when the typical spend was around £345 to £587 PER YEAR.

‘It will be interesting to see how the ‘typical’ British garden continues to change,’ says Alick Burnett, Blooming Artificial’s business development manager. ‘A lack of time and energy doesn’t necessarily have to mean paving slabs – we’re seeing a growth in the number of people turning to faux outdoor plants in place of the real thing, which can be an easy solution for those who are time-poor.’

So what can you do if you don’t have much time or money to invest in your garden, but you still want something pretty to look at?

How to keep your garden green without much maintenance

A few items of fauxliage are a great way to bring colour to a neglected outdoor space, and it requires very little work.

If you have a real grass lawn, why not mix in some easy-care artificial hedgerows?

Brighten up a dull patio with pre-filled floral planters that don’t require any watering, trimming or pest protection.

You can also choose an artificial plant and add corners of living foliage that won’t require constant upkeep, like a single bed of wildflowers penned in with sleepers or stones to stop them from spreading out of control.

Will you be keeping your garden green?