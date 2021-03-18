Fringed mirrors are the micro trend taking over our homes this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’re seeing fringed mirrors everywhere right now, from feathers and fluffy trims to touchy-feely raffia and grass. No longer purely a practical piece, the trend sees mirrors coming into their own as wall art too.

Searches for feathered mirrors on Google have increased by 202% on average, while demands for fringed mirrors jumped by 88%. It just takes one look at your Instagram feed to see that these beauties are everywhere.

Embracing features, fringing and even tassels in some cases this mirror microtrend has grown out of the 1970s interiors resurgence sparked by hit shows such as The Serpent on BBC. If you’ve already gorged yourself on rattan furniture and accessories a fringed mirror is the natural next step.

‘Feathered and fringed mirrors have become a staple piece in our home, offering an easy way to inject a shot of warmth onto our walls,’ explains Michele Kear, Web Merchandiser for Homes at La Redoute.

‘Pieces that make use of natural materials like sisal or rayung are increasingly popular due to the trend for bringing the outside in. Using natural fringe will bring a unique softness to a room, while a large inset mirror will help to open up a space to make it feel lighter, brighter and larger,’ she added.

If you are looking for that wow factor opt for a rattan mirror that looks almost like a lion’s mane. This one from Beaumont measures nearly a metre wide and features flexible rattan and cane pieces that create the fringe-like effect. However, with a £459 price tag, this stylish addition doesn’t come cheap.

However, you can get the feathered look on a budget, B&M is selling an incredible feathered mirror for just £20. It is an almost perfect dupe for the Maisons du Monde Plumi mirror – can you spot the difference?

This mirror microtrend doesn’t just need to be a one-off statement it can be easily adapted into a new take on the gallery picture wall. Transform a dull wall with a montage of mirrors grouped together on the wall as artwork. These grass-fringed mirrors come in a range of sizes and look great alone or in a set.

The one thing to bear in mind with this trend is to allow your mirror to do all the talking. Pair it will a block colour wall and all it to be the main focus.

Will you be trying this microtrend in your home?