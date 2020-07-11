We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In a time when we’re more likely to hear of shops closing it’s a joy to hear of Morrisons Home store opening news.

The supermarket giant announced this week that a new store dedicated entirely to fashion and homeware has just opened its doors. It’s the first of its kind, from the much-loved supermarket.

Offering everything from colourful cookware and dinner sets to the latest trend-led bedding and cushions, the new store is a must-visit for fans of Morrisons Home.

Stand-alone Morrisons Home store

The new stand-alone store offers an improved range, with 1000 new products available for customers to shop in store.

With prices starting from as little at £2, the new store offers a great choice for shoppers to affordably update every room in their home.

’We’re excited to open our doors and show customers the great quality fashion led clothing and home ranges we have to offer’ says Rachel Brierley Store Manager at Morrisons Nutmeg and Home Bolsover.

The ‘one-of-a-kind’ store offers customers a chance to shop a much wider range. ‘Nutmeg’ is the supermarkets own brand fashion label. This includes a stylish and affordable womenswear collection. As well as childrenswear including ‘Back To School’ uniforms, babywear and mens essentials.

Previously only a smaller selection of Nutmeg essentials had been available in Morrisons Bolsover, which opened in November last year.

The new stand-alone Nutmeg clothing and Home store occupies 5,400 Sq Ft, in Bolsover, Derbyshire. The new concept store will employ 16 new members of staff from the local community – helping to give back.

Is this just the first of many opening? Watch this space to find out if a dedicated new store is heading to a town near you.