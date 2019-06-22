In a world of mass-production, we all seek to find those little gems that will make our homes feel unique. After all, who wants to walk into their neighbour’s house to find exactly the same set of furniture as ours? Not us!

If you’re a champion of unique style, but don’t have time to riffle through antique shops or trawl eBay for one-off pieces, say hello to Next’s brand new Agra furniture collection. Each piece is crafted in solid mango wood, featuring hand-painted and hand-printed details.

Made up from an array of different colours and wood grains, every one is different – hooray! The wood varieties will also naturally develop over time to add character and charm to your furniture.

Here are a few of our favourites from the Next Agra furniture collection…

Agra side table

This handy side table features a patchwork of gorgeous grains, including tongue-and-groove panelling and an on-trend geometric design. There’s even a hidden cupboard space underneath for extra storage – perfect for next to the sofa or by the bed.

Buy now: Agra side table, £225, Next

Agra TV unit

Who said media units needed to be functional and ugly? This streamlined cabinet in distressed wood features several shelves for housing digital boxes and games consoles, while the cupboards either end are just the thing for stashing books, DVDs and controllers.

Buy now: Agra TV unit, £375, Next

Agra shelving unit

This tall storage saviour has a real urban vibe. There are four solid wood shelves for displaying your favourite objects, plus a handy cupboard at the base. Sleek and stylish – tick!

Buy now: Agra shelving, £699, Next

Agra chest

This clever three-drawer chest of drawers is a real statement piece with its apothecary-style good looks and multi-wood fascia. We’d expect to see this in a high-end boutique, rather than your local Next. Impressed or what?

Buy now: Agra chest, £699, Next

Agra console

Tall, dark and handsome – what more could we ask for? This sleek console with tapered metal legs is the perfect fit for hallways, living rooms or any other nook that needs a style injection. It’d double up as a swish dressing table, too!

Buy now: Agra console, £275, Next

Next’s buying team told us, ‘Agra is our new globally inspired range that really encompasses the traveller aesthetic. Made from solid mango wood and designed with maximum storage in mind. The intricate details on the range are hand printed and hand painted. The range requires minimal assembly and is offered on a 5 day delivery service.’

What’s more, the Agra collection also includes a coffee table, side table, and sideboards.