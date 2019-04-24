Has Next replaced BHS as the high street hero for lighting?

The launch of the new season Next lighting collection is a shining example of great design, at affordable prices. With BHS no longer illuminating the way on the high street, it’s left the game wide open for another retailer to be the beacon of light. Next are standing right now, thanks to a new global inspired collection of on-trend designs.

From hand-woven lampshades to beaded chandeliers, this new lighting range has everything to brighten up our homes in style.

With prices starting from just £35, the new range proves you don’t have to spend a fortune for style.

New: Global inspired Next lighting

The new lighting range explores global-inspired designs, such as Moroccan metal lamps and natural woven rattan designs.

From simple lampshades, that require no electrical elements to lamps of the same material it’s never been easier to establish a cohesive lighting scheme in our homes.

The brushed chrome Marrakech table lamp is even more spectacular when lit up, as seen here. The ornamental filigree design allows the light to twinkle through, creating intrigue shades on surrounding surfaces.

Buy now: Marrakech table Lamp, £48, Next

A huge trend for summer 2019 is macramé, the artisan method of creating woven textiles using knotting techniques. Never one to miss a hot new trend, Next have it covered with a range of stylish macramé shades and lamps.

The Macramé Easy Fit Shade is a front runner in the style stakes, from the new range. There’s no need for an electrician either, making it effortless to inject handmade charm to your home.

Buy now: Macrame Easy Fit Shade, £70, Next

The new-for-2019 beaded Thalia chandelier is the real show-stopper. This statement lighting design is expected to arrive in stock any day now, very responsibly prices at just £160.

Which of the new designs would you choose to light up your home?