This new Oliver Bonas Fiore furniture is not what you’d expect

If you’ve ever popped into an Oliver Bonas to buy a gift, then you’ll know it’s nearly impossible to leave without a wishlist as long as your arm and probably small treat for yourself as well – coffee table book, new earrings, scarf, scented candle….but the brand aren’t just winning at gorgeous gifts, have you seen their furniture?!

The lifestyle store turned their hand to furniture and lighting to complement their range of interior treats some time ago and the in-house design team have been conjuring up unique, trend-setting furniture and lighting ever since, making them the trailblazers of the highstreet.

The latest releases are setting the bar high yet again, here’s what’s caught our eye.

Fiore

Buy now: Fiore Gold Brass & Mango Wood Sideboard, £495,Oliver Bonas

The brass clad pieces are certainly not designed to be wall flowers, they are pretty much the definition of statement style. Combined with dark mango wood, grooves and floral shape, the collection has an un-mistakable retro glam edge too.

Buy now: Fiore Dressing Table, £395, Oliver Bonas

We have fallen for this dressing table that could double up as a chic desk too. The colour-pop top and tassels and mother or pearl handles bring a playful detail to this opulent design.

Buy now: Fiore Bedside Table, £220, Oliver Bonas

And how’s this for a bedside upgrade, the cupboard will hide away the clutter leaving the surface clear to appreciate the full glory of this little stunner.

Each piece of the Fiore collection is handmade, the eye-catching finish is created with the grooves that are individually routed, then sheets of brass are carefully pressed into the design.

Buy now: Fiore Luxe Marble Nesting Tables, £195, Oliver Bonas

Who’d have thought something so practical could be so beautiful! The shorter table will tuck neatly under the taller one resulting in a half moon shape that can be placed against the wall. Making them perfectly proportioned for small spaces.

Would you brave some bold brass furniture in your living room?