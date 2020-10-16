The savvy £1.99 oven cleaning hack that is wowing the internet

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While essential, cleaning the oven is never a joyful task to undertake. Or at least that’s what we thought before we watched a mesmerising video of one fan overhauling her cooker with a savvy oven cleaning hack – using a window scraper.

The video, along with before and after snaps, was shared on the Hinch Army Cleaning Tips Facebook group, by member Fran Spencer. It shows Fran using a glass scraper to remove the caked-on grease off of her glass oven door. And honestly, it’s so therapeutic and satisfying to watch.

Here are the results of Fran using the scraper to ingeniously clean her oven door.

The window scraper oven cleaning hack

When sharing Fran wrote, ‘*warning* disgusting oven alert!!! I never get round to cleaning it because life’s just too busy but I got a glass scraper from eBay and WOW !!!! 5 mins later I have a clean door ! Used the scraper then Pink Stuff and a metal scrubber for the last few marks! No back ache from scrubbing it all day either £3.95 well spent if you ask me!’.

‘Looks amazing!’ exclaims one fellow Mrs Hinch fan. ‘How satisfying’ rightly says another. And ‘Thanks for the tip’ writes one delighted fan.

While Fran purchased her scraper from eBay, fellow savvy shoppers on the group found the Stanley window scraper even cheaper at Amazon. The newly re-purposed oven cleaning tool is just £1.99 on the site.

Buy now: Stanley Window Scarper, £1.99, Amazon

As the group is all about sharing cleaning tips often questions are asked, by those keen to carry out the hacks themselves. ‘Can I ask, did you warm oven up before hand or just used the products’ asks one.

Fran helpfully replies to say that she didn’t pre-warm the oven, but has since heard from many that it helps to loosen the grease. Obviously just take care when doing so, ensure the surface isn’t too hot.

Thanks for sharing your inspirational oven cleaning hack with the nation Fran.

The DIY tool is typically used for removing excess paint patches, glue and stickers from windows. Until Fran unearthed it as a brilliant oven cleaning tool.

Video Of The Week

Amazon say on the site, ‘The Stanley 5930 window scraper uses a standard 1992 trimming knife blade to scrape excess paint from window panes. With guard fitted makes a good windscreen ice scraper.’

The durable plastic handle is designed for long life, ensuring your oven remains spotless, clean after clean.

Who else will now be tackling the cooked on grime inside their oven this weekend?