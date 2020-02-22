Trending:

The bold new ceiling trend that’s taking over Instagram

It's time for the top of your room to shine
Lizzie Thomson

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Ceilings have long been the neglected part of a room — an afterthought, that’s treated to a new lick of paint every decade or so. But a new Instagram trend is shining a spotlight on ceilings, giving them a new lease of life.

    We said earlier this month that wallpapered ceilings are set to be big, but it seems that painting them in eye-catching colours is also becoming increasingly popular social media. So far the hashtag #paintedceiling has more than 17,000 posts to its name on Instagram, with a plethora of users sharing their own take on the trend.

    The Whalehouse in Massachusetts, the former home of Herman Melville’s sister, revealed how it’s given the venue’s ceilings a 2020 update. The Victorian house — which is now used to host weddings and Airbnb rentals — showed off its decadent pink foyer ceiling with gold embellishments. A base which perfectly frames the gold chandelier.

    Related: See the cute panda bedding fans are going wild for on Instagram

    A great way to dip your toe in the trend is to experiment with colour blocking, be it with more neutral shades or colours on the same gradient. Interior blogger Hannah Atkins posted a photo of her nursery, showcasing her terracotta ceiling beautifully complementing the apricot walls.

    View this post on Instagram

    AD | Sneaky peek……..I can’t wait anymore, I keep coming in here and just staring at the colour combos! I love how George’s nursery turned out 😍. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We still have to choose some final bits to go on the wall and get the curtains up, so not quite there yet, but what do you think?⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ George is still in a travel cot in our room, partly cos we still need to finish the last few jobs, and mainly cos once his grubby little hands get on those walls and that beautiful rust coloured @laredoute bedding it’ll never look as nice as this again 🤣. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ AD – cot sheet, pillowcase, throw, rug and cushion all gifted by @laredoute⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #kidsroomdecor⁣⁣ #kidsroomdesign⁣⁣ #kidsroom #kidsroominspo #kidsroominspiration #kidsroomgoals #childrensroom #childrensdecor #kidsdecor #kidsdecoration #nurserydecor #nurseryinspo #nurseryinspiration #genderneutralnursery #earthytoned #earthtonedecor #naturalnursery #modernnursery #discoverlr #plantsindecor #monsterawalldecor #interiorboom #boysnursery #kidsinteriors #ourkidslivehere #projectnursery #paintedceiling #decorforkids #apartmenttherapy

    A post shared by H A N N A H A T K I N S (@naptimestyle) on

    Of course, those feeling a little braver can use brighter colours for the ultimate statement ceiling.

    Yellow accents are a huge trend for 2020, but who says this can’t be achieved with a little paint? Keeping the walls neutral but having banana-hued flourishes throughout the room will make a yellow ceiling shine.

    Related: This huge new bathroom trend is taking over Instagram

    This works with other colours, too. Echoing the ceiling shade in small amounts elsewhere in the room will help tie it all together. We love this unusual pink hallway from @fresh_look_calgary.

    But this isn’t a necessity, just look at this fabulous bathroom posted by @behrpaint, which lets the blue sky ceiling do the talking.

    Statement ceilings are a great, alternative way to add interest to a room, and there are a number of different designs and colours to play with — they’re quite literally a blank canvas. Wisconsin-based artist revealed in an Instagram post that she custom-mixed all the colours on her kitchen ceiling and door using leftover paints, to create a wallpaper-like effect.

    View this post on Instagram

    Thanks to @sherwinwilliams and others for sharing my 🌈 kitchen yesterday! It's actually a bit funny because this is kind of a before photo since I'm repainting the door this week! Love the magenta, but it's a wee bit aggressive in this room, so I painted it on another door instead. Follow along if you want to see how the repaint turns out! . Thought I'd clear up some questions that keep coming up. This isn't wallpaper–I custom mixed all the colors on the ceiling and the door using leftover paints, mostly by SW, from past projects. Really love mixing just the perfect color and it would be a dream to custom mix my own lil color line one day. 😉 I wasn't fully satisfied with the greens I could get with what I had at home so I bought a sample quart of SW color High Strung and used that. I had SW color match the magenta I mixed for the ceiling as their much more durable (and more $) All Purpose Enamel paint. The magenta is really close to the SW color Juneberry–just a lil more purple than red. . And yes, it took a while! A couple weeks of nights/weekends while doing some other projects. I used @frogtape pressed down with an edge (my fav) for crispy lines, but I still moved some colors around and had to do some line cleanup with tiny brushes. I winged this with an idea that I knew would come together in the process. It was like painting an actual painting, but on my ceiling. Which is a real pain in the neck, literally, but I loved the process and I love coming in here to make coffee in the morning. It's pure happiness. 💜 . . . . . . . #eclectichome #colorfulhome #colourpop #colormehappy #maximalism #apartmenttheraphy #elledecor #lineart #hardedgeabstraction #candycoloredcrush #crashbangcolour #modernbohemian #hardedgepainting #colorblocking #wisconsinartist #wisconsinmuralist #eauclaireartist #paintedceiling #painteddoor #jungalowstyle #interiorinspo #givemeallthecolor #myeclecticmix #swcolorlove #givemeallthecolor

    A post shared by DEZ LEZOTTE (@dezlezotte) on

    But bold and bright ceilings are not the only new interior trend — it would appear lots of people are getting creative with painted floorboards, too.

    All the latest from Ideal Home