See the cute Panda bedding fans are going wild for on Instagram

Pandas are firmly in the spotlight this season. Especially if you head to the aisles of Asda where you’ll be met with a statement panda bedding set, dinnerware and ornaments – all celebrating this magnificent monochrome creature.

The design team informs us the Panda is set to be the new star for homes in 2020.

‘Whist designs such as Unicorns and Narwhal’s are still really popular with customers, we started seeing the emergence of the ‘furry animal’ trend coming through,’ explains a spokesperson for George Home at Asda.

‘We knew Pandas would be right up our customer’s street. We wanted a playful design that was a ‘middle ground’ so that it appealed to both children and adults – as we know Pandas are loved by all age groups.’

Panda Bedding set

The cute new reversible duvet set features cuddly pandas feasting on their favourite food, bamboo shoots. The Easy Care bedding is made from poly-cotton fabric – meaning it’s easy to wash and dry.

The supermarket shared the new bedding on Instagram, along with the pun-tastic caption, ‘We paws-itively love this cute panda-print duvet set!’.

It seems they’re not the only ones who love the new panda bedding set, as fans declare their adoration too. In just one day the post has generated over 2k likes and 232 comments! Such as…

‘❤️❤️🐼🐼’

One follower enthusiastically tags another saying, ‘panda beddingggg’.

Another thoughtfully tags a friend saying, ‘saw this and thought of you xx.’

‘Awwwaw look at this fabulousness’ exclaims another.

Panda planter

Ahhhhh. This faux succulent looks adorable sat in a panda plant pot. Perfect for embracing this furry friend in any room, from bathrooms to living rooms.

Panda dinner set

Lay the table, panda-style with this 12-piece tableware set! The monochrome theme is adapted with pretty polka dot plates, to stop the look feeling too childlike.

But if you love Pandas, you’ll welcome their smiley faces decorating the small plates and bowls in this set.

Will your home welcome Pandas to move in this season?