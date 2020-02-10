We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wallpaper ceilings are the unusual interior trend that you can expect to see a lot more off in 2020.

The ceiling rarely plays the starring role in a room. It is often forgotten, or simply given a simple whitewash.

However, according to John Lewis & Partners and wallpaper specialists, Graham & Brown, the fifth wall is going to see a lot more action in 2020.

Wallpaper ceilings

Buy now: Hula Swirl Noir, £50 per roll, Graham & Brown

‘The ceiling is a surface that is often overlooked,’ explains Paula Taylor, colour and trends specialist at Graham & Brown. ‘When highlighted with wallpaper or paint the eye is drawn upward, unlocking the full potential of the room.’

The wallpapered ceilings trend has already taken the Insta-world by storm. #wallpaperceiling has appeared in over 800 posts in the last year already.

One of our favourites takes on the trend on Instagram is in a children’s room. The ceiling has been covered with a bold floral wallpaper and paired with whitewashed walls.

While we love the bold wallpaper approach, a subtle geometric wallpaper design can be just as striking. We are especially taken with this grid wallpaper covering the pitched roof in this hallway. Proving no ceiling is off-limits.

Even members of the Ideal Home Room Clinic have been joining the trend. One member transformed her bathroom with a coat of vibrant green paint.

Buy now: Kingdom Lion, £60 per roll, Graham & Brown

If you want to try your hand at the bold new trend, by wallpapering or painting your ceiling, Paula has a couple of top tips to help you get the most out of your fifth wall.

Video Of The Week

‘A single plane of uninterrupted colour is extremely soothing to the eye, dark tones create the illusion of infinite space and add a touch of drama,’ she explains. ‘Warm hues on the walls and ceiling work well in south-facing rooms, absorbing and reflecting golden evening light for a rich cloak of enveloping warmth.’

Is your ceiling due a makeover?