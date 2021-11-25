We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pampas grass fans, get ready for some Christmas tree ideas to stand out from the crowd. The growing pampas grass Christmas tree trend is one of the latest modern interpretations of the classic Nordic fir, and it’s seriously striking.

If you’re a pampas grass addict and fancy creating something chic and unique with your Christmas living room decorating ideas, this is for you.

Pampas grass Christmas tree trend

Festive fanatics are always putting creative new spins on more ‘traditional’ Christmas trees. So we think it was only a matter of time until the pampas grass Christmas tree trend burst onto the scene in a flourish of fluffy plumes.

We’ve seen sparse and asymmetrical trees and we’ve even had some suspended from the ceiling. But the pampas grass Christmas tree trend brings a fresh bohemian feel, and something a little unexpected.

Plus, it works beautifully in neutral colour schemes, as @cuckoo4design’s living area shows. With 120 posts on Instagram, we predict the pampas grass Christmas tree trend is going to gather speed this year.

Blogger Julia from @cuckoo4design reveals exactly how to recreate her large dried floral Christmas tree (above, top) on her website. She also has a how-to for her smaller pampas grass tree, above if you’re tight on space.

The pampas grass love is real, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the trend was even bigger this year than 2020. After all, last summer, people were even warned to stop stealing it from beaches and gardens.

Video Of The Week

If you’re feeling inspired, why not pick up three or four bunches of pampas grass on Amazon to make your own tree. With lots of Black Friday home deals online, now’s the perfect time to stock up.

20 Piece Faux Pampas Grass: was £16.99, now £11.56 at Amazon

Bulk out a big or small pampas grass tree with these realistic faux pampas grass stems. At less than 60p a stem, they’re a bargain. View Deal

Alternatively, you could opt for a lovely pampas grass wreath. Or you could simply fill a vase with its soft neutral stems to add texture and height.

Take the £20 pampas grass our shopping editor loves. Its soft and fluffy plumes look fab on a console table or chest of drawers surrounded by twinkly lights.