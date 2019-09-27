Are you a PayPal user? Then this could be your lucky day! Talking on his regular Money Saving Expert slot on Friday’s This Morning, Martin Lewis revealed that the digital payments platform has randomly put FREE money into some customers’ accounts.

Free money for doing nothing? That’s absolutely right. But you need to act fast to keep it!

The PayPal free money giveaway

‘Check your PayPal account if you’ve got one,’ says Martin. ‘They’ve randomly added £5, £10 or £50 to some accounts. They’ve given away £1,000,000 in total.’

It’s all very exciting, but Martin doesn’t think we should EXPECT to see money sitting there. It’s bit of a lottery, and given how many of us have PayPal accounts these days, the odds of benefitting are low. He also says you need to log in as soon as possible, or you might miss out on the gratis cash.

‘There are 26 million UK payPal accounts so your chances aren’t great, but it’s still worth logging in to check, because this needs to be used by Monday.

‘There’s no minimum spend and you can use it on multiple transactions. So don’t delay – take a peek and see if you’ve got some of the free cash.’

If you do have a PayPal windfall and are wondering where you can spend your money, lots of homeware brands accept payment through PayPal.

Aside from the obvious eBay – probably the reason you opened your PayPal account in the first place – you can also spend PayPal pennies at Argos, Debenhams and John Lewis.

Urban Outfitters, Laura Ashley, Very.co.uk, ASOS and Joules are also happy for you to pay for your order using the service.

What will you spend the money on? Some early Christmas presents for the family or perhaps a treat for yourself? Fingers crossed you find the big £50 pay out sitting in your account!