There’s an Asda Christmas bedding set to suit the whole family this year!

Following the success of Christmas bedding sales last year the supermarket has more than doubled it's offering this Christmas

The trend for Christmas bedding has really taken off this year. Last year it was a thing, this Christmas it’s THE thing to buy into. The Asda Christmas bedding is the most extensive range we’ve seen so far this season – with a set for festive tastes.

Based on the success of festive bedding sets from Christmas past, George Home have increased the range to feature 17 new designs this year.

Also big news for Christmas 2018: Family Christmas pyjamas – will you be wearing matching PJs this year?

All the sets are available in single, double and king sizes. Made in an easy-care fabric, the sets are ideal for hassle-free changes between Christmas guests.

Asda Christmas bedding for 2018

Christmas Snowflake duvet set

Create a classic Alpine ski chalet feel with the help of this classic design. The Scandi-inspired set is brigh and bold in classic Christmas red, decorated with simple snowflake patterns.

Buy now: Red Snowflake Double Duvet Set, £12, George Home

Tartan print duvet set

You can’t go wrong with a classic tartan check. This design is more a nod to Christmas, but a heritage inspired tartan will see you through the entire winter season. After all, a tartan is not just for Christmas!

In snuggly 100 per cent brushed cotton this set is perfect for keeping cosy.

Buy now: Tartan Print Double Duvet Set, £17, George Home

Christmas Sausage dogs duvet set

Dachshund fans rejoice, there’s a festive design dedicated to the adorable pooches. George Home have had great success with an existing Sausage dog bedding set, so this no doubt will be an instant hit!

Buy now: Christmas Sausage Dogs Double Duvet Set, £12, George Home

Christmas unicorn duvet set

Big or small, if you love unicorns this is the Christmas bedding set for you. Adorned with pink unicorns, Christmas trees and strings of fairy lights this design is a vision in pretty pastel shades.

Buy now: Christmas Unicorn Double Duvet Set, £12, George Home

Christmas gingerbread man duvet set

With a gingerbread man on one side and a Christmas pudding on the other, this two-in-one duvet is a visual feast for the eyes.

Buy now: Gingerbread Man Double Duvet Set, £12, George Home

In on-trend grey this reversible snowflake design is the stylish way to do festive bedding.

Buy now: Grey Snowflake Reversible Duvet Set, £12, George Home

Oh Avo look! (Sorry, couldn’t resist!). Avocados in Christmas hats and reindeer ears, it’s love!

Buy now: Avo-Merry Christmas Avocado Duvet Sets, £12, George Home

Will you be counting down the sleeps tucked up under a festive duvet?