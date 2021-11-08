You can stay in a pink castle – and even sleep in one of the turrets!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have you ever wondered what it feels like to be a prince or princess, waking up in your own historical castle? Well, now you can and it’s not just any castle – this one is partly pink and has even won awards for its clever design.

Set in Largs, Ayrshire, in Scotland, The Pink Castle (as it’s known) has views out to the sea and magical-looking gardens, and outdoor hot tub. Inside, cosy living spaces and an open-plan kitchen are just a few of the things that make this place a great stay.

Let’s get on to the best part, though: the tour!

The Pink Castle exterior

Dating back to the 14th century, the castle lay dormant for years and fell into ruins until in 2013 it was beautifully renovated to the highest standard. You can see its structure is a bit of a mix, with original stonework and classic castle features, along with a pretty-in-pink modern extension from where it took its name.

The home is surrounded by green lawns, with lots of space to enjoy al-fresco evening drinks, while paths to hundreds of miles of countryside are right on your doorstep.

Look up to the turrets and it’s hard to guess which one houses a bedroom and which one is home to a unique sauna (we’ll get onto that a bit later).

Kitchen

Inside, the owners have decorated with plenty of local materials, creating a home filled with charming beams and exposed stone walls. The open-plan kitchen also features a dining space and a large kitchen island, which is easily roomy enough for groups or large families.

Sitting area

There’s a cosy sitting area upstairs, as well as on the ground floor, where a warming wood burner and underfloor heating keep the space nice and toasty – quite the opposite to what you’d assume might be a draughty old castle.

The rooms are filled with unique features, such as stained-glass windows, colourful wallpapers and tiny carved wood mice, along with statement ceilings like this one. It’s a great place for kids (and adults) to explore.

Bedroom

Plucked straight from a fairytale, sleeping quarters are tucked into the spacious turrets, with each of the four bedrooms taking its own floor. These rooms are all compact and cosy, owing to the old nature of the building, but we think this adds to the olde-worlde charm.

Walkway

As if there aren’t enough secret parts to this castle to fall in love with, if you head to the second floor you can take a walkway out over to a second turret, where you’ll find a small, luxurious sauna.

Or, if you follow the stone spiral staircase up and onto floor five, you’ll find a unique, circular seating area with porthole windows, perfect for watching the sunset or keeping an eye on the local wildlife.

Fancy a stay at The Pink Castle? A week-long stay for eight people starts at £40 per person, per night and you can find it at Cottages & Castles here. We’re booking our stay now!