Take a look behind the scenes of Poppy Delevinge’s house in West London, as she hosts a new homeware campaign with H&M Home.

The first ever ‘At Home With…’ campaign, features the elegant London residence of British actor, model and style icon, Poppy Delevingne. Glamorous yet eclectic her colourful home provides plenty of interior inspiration.

Dressed with Poppy’s edit of her favourite H&M Home buys from the latest seasonal collection it provides real life inspiration too, for how to shop and style the cool new accessories.

All the new campaign launches this new Thursday 15th August, in stores and online.

‘At Home With Poppy Delevingne’ at H&M Home

‘A home is about surrounding yourself with things you adore,’ explains Poppy. ‘With this H&M Home campaign, I’m thrilled that I found so many pieces to fall in love with’.

Speaking of her interiors style Poppy explains, ‘I like mixing textures, finishes and colours.’

From the kitchen and bedroom, to the living room and bathroom, the forest greens and earthy tones of the new H&M collection feel very at home.

We love this dreamy space. Soft furnishings in dusky pink feel beautifully at home in Poppy’s pink bedroom. Mixing faux fur alongside pretty shades of pink, adds an eclectic edge – very in-keeping with Poppy’s own personal style.

The brass accessories, from vases and candlesticks to the toothbrush holder and soap dispenser, are key products within the new season collection.

Warm brass tones compliment Poppy’s green colour scheme perfectly.

Poppy’s kitchen is a fusion of natural materials, providing the perfect backdrop for the wooden trays and glass accessories.

These simple yet stylish glass tumblers feature a gold trim, giving them a glam finish.

A well-dressed dining spot in the kitchen. The sophisticated space is dressed to perfection – featuring a charming window seat and elegant window shutters.

The green marble cutting board is one of the highlights from Poppy’s edit. It oozes effortless glam in this on-trend material, in a popular seasonal colour.

The brass accessories seamlessly fit in with Poppy’s bathroom decor. Matching the glam taps and complimenting the marble basin tops. The punchy green walls are a great accent colour to make brass tones pop.

‘It’s always exciting to see H&M Home products in real life environments. Stepping into Poppy’s house was no different,’ remarks Camilla Henriksson, H&M Home’s Head of Marketing and Communications.

‘Poppy has a fun personal style and loves to play with colour, which is strongly expressed from room to room.’

Which piece from Poppy’s new collection would be most ‘at home’ in your decor?