Have you seen the new H&M kids home collection? It’s delicious!

Forget Wimbledon Strawberries, this week’s H&M kids department is all about apples. We could barely contain our excitement when we saw this new apple-tastic homeware collection!

From apple illustrations adorning bedding to apple-shaped storage baskets this range is totally adorable – Children’s rooms have never looked so good.

H&M kids latest home collection

‘Make the kids’ room the apple of their eye’ as H&M suggests. We don’t even know where to start with our praise for new range – all-in-all a delicious feast for the eyes. The bedding sets the scene while the prints and accessories help to add extra cuteness.

The bedding is part of the Conscious range, made from 100 percent organic cotton, with 144 thread count to ensure a comfortable night’s sleep for little ones.

Buy now: Patterned Single Duvet Cover Set, £24.99, H&M Home

It would seem the brand new range has already amassed a huge fan base, despite only recently having been revealed.

When this very image (above) was shared on the brands Instagram it received 34,824 likes, and counting, and generated 163 comments of adoration.

With customers enquiring when the collection will be shoppable – ‘When will the apple pillow be available?? 🍎🍎🍎’ says one.

We can reveal it’s in UK stores and online right now! While stocks last of course – and we predict it will sell out fast.

Undoubtedly the most adorable item from the new kids collection is this basket. The storage basket, in the shape of an apple, has a lid with appliqué detailing on the top.

Hand-made in braided straw and jute yarn this really is the the best way to encourage kids to tidy up their belongings.

Buy now: Apple Basket, £19.99, H&M Home

Drawing the attention of fans with 21,645 likes and 103 comments, such as…

‘This will be perfect for Margot’s nursery! ❤️.’

‘OMG love 🍎’.

‘🍎 adorable’.

Says it all right there – we are collectively loving the apples!

To accompany the adorable apples there’s a giant flower cushion and artwork. Due to the size its ideal as a floor cushion in a little one’s playroom or bedroom.

The pretty petal cushion is not online yet, so we’d recommend trying in stores. At only £3.99 it might not hang around for long!

Video Of The Week

Decorate the walls with simple, charming apple illustrated artworks. Sold unframed you can give them your own stamp of creativity by choice of frame.

Go for a complimentary colour, keep it simple in a white finish or forgo a frame altogether and use imaginative hanging frames or Washi tape.

Buy now: Apple Poster, £6.99, H&M Home

Which of the appetising new treats is your favourite?