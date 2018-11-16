Other than (almost) everything being £1!

It’s amazing what you can get for £1 these days. With the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ being one of the most expensive too, who isn’t looking how far they can make that pound stretch? If you’re a savvy shopper please may we draw your attention to the brilliant Poundland Christmas collection.

From the hilarious Banta Claus collection of fun gift wrap to the brilliantly kitsch tree decorations this range is well worth every £1!

We’ve found 10 reasons why a visit to Poundland is well worth it this Christmas…

Poundland Christmas 2018 collection

1. The Banta Claus gift wrap

Who doesn’t love a bit of harmless banter? This range is cheeky, fun and most importantly cheap. From the nicer ‘Merry Christmas you Legend’ to the cheekier ‘Festive AF’ this range made us chuckle.

2. Kitsch Christmas decorations

Kitsch Christmas decorations are more popular than ever this year. You’ll see the high-gloss colourful designs of the iconic tree topped car and letterboxes all over the high street. Why shop them at Poundland? Because these actually are all a £1! The range includes brilliant unicorn, robot, burger and doughnut designs.

3. The Nutcracker range

With the recent release of Disney’s ‘Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ the humble toy soldier is set to be a Christmas icon. All of these are just £1, except the large soldiers that are £5.

4. The exclusive musical lights

Light up the festivities with these clever lights that sync to the rhythm of the music and your dance moves. Poundland are the only place in the UK to sell these clever party lights.

5. Decorative paper plates

Forget washing up after Christmas dinner and festive parties thanks to the Winter’s Tale disposable tableware. With this range of beautifully decorative plates serving Christmas dinner from paper plates has never been so appealing.

6. The Snowman range

They sell all manner of gifts and accessories decorated with the hero of Christmas past, The Snowman! This range will bring a sense of nostalgia to many.

7. Make your own wreath kits

Create a keepsake wreath for a fraction of the cost than other retailers. In stores you can pick up all the components needed to make a bespoke wreath to decorate doors in style.

8. Elf on the Shelf accessories

That cheeky Elf will be back for the countdown and Poundland is ready and waiting. Add to the fun and frolics of the Elf on the Shelf with this range of fabulous accessories – including a footprint stencil and a swing seat.

9. The London’s calling range

In addition to decorating the tree head-to-toe with iconic London attractions, there’s a range of tealight holders too! Illuminate your home with the familiar sights of the black cab and red London buses.

10. The cheap candy

Pick up all your stocking fillers and sweet treats from the extensive range of branded edible goodies. From Smarties tubes to giant Jelly Babies there’s something for every sweet tooth.

We’re off. As if walking around asking how much everything is isn’t enough of a draw to shop at Poundland. Although not everything is a £1… so who’s the joke on now?