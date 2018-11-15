These giant lovable characters, along with plenty more, are coming to an Aldi near you TODAY

This week’s Specialbuys will make outdoing the neighbour’s decorations a doddle! Aldi’s Christmas inflatables, lights and lanterns will have our homes decorated to the max this year.

The new Christmas decoration and lighting range is bursting with bargains to deck the halls with festive cheer. Everything from giant inflatable snow globes and fun projector lights to traditional lanterns, there’s something for all tastes.

Also in stores right now: Aldi has Christmas all wrapped up with its latest Specialbuys range

Christmas comes to town today, Thursday 15th November, when these festive buys fill the middle aisles and go online.

We’ve got our eye on the fabulous inflatable snow globe – we’ll race you to Aldi, it’s first come first served!

Aldi Christmas inflatables

Go all out on decorating the exterior of your house this year with Aldi’s giant inflatables. The statement snow globe is particularly fabulous.

Online exclusive buy now: Inflatable LED Snow Globe, £39.99, Aldi

The range of inflatables includes this 6ft snowman – along with Santa, a polar bear and Rudolph. All these designs light up thanks to three internal LED lights.

Buy now: Light Up Snowman Inflatable, £24.99, Aldi

There’s no missing this 2.3m inflatable door arch. Guests will feel like they’re stepping into Santa’s Grotto with this fun design.

Buy now: Santa & Rudolph Inflatable Arch, £39.99, Aldi

Aldi Christmas lights

To add further fun while decorating the exterior, pick up a light projector. Projectors have become incredibly popular in recent years, largely thanks to Halloween. These trendy gadgets project light displays on house exteriors – simple yet effective.

Buy now: Perfect Christmas Light Projector, £9.99, Aldi

For just £9.99 this season you can shine loveable Christmas characters or snowflakes on the outside of your home. Light projectors are an instant win for little ones, they’ll be mesmerized.

Buy now: Snowflake Christmas Light Projector, £9.99, Aldi

This year’s Christmas light range has a style for all your decorating needs. From battery-powdered sets of 50 to whopping 1000 light bundles! Anyone else immediately think of Clark Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – or that just us?

Online exclusive buy now: 1000 LED Lights, £27.99, Aldi

Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, these battery powered Lights are just the thing to light up your home. Complete with a handy timer function they will light up on cue. With batteries included, all you have to do is hang them. Great value for money!

Buy now: 50 LED Green Cable Lights, £3.99

Not just standard traditional lanterns, these are musical snow lanterns. The battery-powered designs fill with snow and festive tunes at the flick of the switch.

Buy now: White Musical Snow Lantern with Deer, £19.99, Aldi

Don’t blow your chances! If you want them, you’d best be quick because they won’t last long – once they’re gone, they’re gone.