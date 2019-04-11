A stylish neon light is the new way to brighten up our homes in uber cool fashion. However, they are often not cheap. Until now. These fabulous new Poundland neon lights are just £5 each! From a totally tropical palm tree design to a fluorescent pink flamingo, there’s a neon light for all tastes from this new range. The fun new battery-powered lights are launching just in time to light up our summer soirees in style.

Poundland’s totally affordable price points make these fashionable accessories available for all budgets. These statement neon lights are due to hit stores on Monday 22nd April.

Poundland’s new neon lights

Nothing sets the scene for a sunshine destination quite like a palm tree. This quirky neon light has us daydreaming about being in the hot tropics – or at least recreating the feel in our homes.

This design would make the ultimate accessory for tiki-style bar. If a home bar cart is not your thing, simply use it to add a warm tropical glow to the corner of a living room.

In store only: Palm Tree Neon Light, £5, Poundland

The striking toucan is taking centre stage as the bird motif of summer 2019. Be ahead of the trend with this fabulous neon version.

The wooden-look base sets these designs apart from many others. This creates a more sophisticated look – because yes, we believe neon can be chic rather than tacky.

In store only: Toucan Neon Light, £5, Poundland

Not to disappoint the flamingo fanatics the range has this fabulous design. The pink bird of wonder makes a beautifully statement illumination. Of course the flamingo has been signing bright for quite some time, but it’s the first time it’s been so cheap to get your hands on one!

In store only: Flamingo Neon Light, £5, Poundland

Make your home shine a little brighter this summer with one of these fantastic new lights. Pick your favourite now and if you ‘likey’, get ready to dash to the shops to bag your ‘lighty’ when they arrive.