The new Primark Easy Living range is giving us summer feels

With the sun shining as I type it’s THE perfect time to be introduced to the new Primark Easy Living range of home accessories. From nautical striped cushions to nautral woven baskets and wooden accessories, this collection has all the hallmarks of beachside living.

Whether you live by the coast or in the centre of a city, this stylish range allows you to create holiday home vibes regardless. And, as always with Primark, creating this laid-back look is totally affordable with prices starting from just £2.50.

Primark Easy Living collection

Recreate this dreamy poolside scene in the comfort of your own garden thanks to the new ‘Easy Living’ accessories. The mix of deckchair strips and decorative Paisleys on soft furnishings in sea blues and simple white effortlessly creates a calming scheme – ideal for a chilled outdoor space.

The range boasts cool lighting solutions, such as this exposed filament bulb lamp for just £7!

This natural woven basket offers the perfect bathroom storage solution. Seagrass woven around a wire frame produces a sturdy basket, ideal for all your storage needs.

Seen above, it makes for a great place to keep candles at the ready for balmy summer evenings spent outside.

Dress outdoor furniture with decorative cushions to uphold the trend for indoor/outdoor living. It’s amazing how statement cushions can transform even the most plain outdoor furniture – not to mention add some much needed comfort for summer chill-outs.

The cushions and throws are not suitable to be left outdoors. Store them under shelter to avoid damage.

A mix of wood and woven accessories co-ordinate perfectly against coastal blues and brilliant white to enhance the look.

Whatever the weather, this new collection is sure to create a sense of summer.