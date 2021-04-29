We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Poundland is one of our go-to shops for bargain items for our homes, from oil burners to DIY tools. Now the discount retailer is trialling sales online.

Related: Decorating on a budget – our top tips to getting a chic, unique look for less

So, what does this mean for us? Will we be able to shop Poundland online too?

Not just yet, but we may not have too long to wait. It was announced this week that Poundland has launched a trial home delivery service to 18,000 lucky staff members and ‘selected guests’.

Over 2,000 products will be available to order from Poundland for home delivery for the first time ever. The trial will be run at a store in Cannock, Staffordshire.

ParcelHero says Poundland has been planning the service since last July. According to the home delivery experts, the real surprise is that Poundland has resisted online sales for so long.

‘The pandemic has taken its toll on our town centres and there’s no going back,’ says ParcelHero’s Head of Consumer Research, David Jinks MILT. ‘17,500 chain stores have closed forever since Covid hit the UK and 46% of shoppers told us they will never return to their former High Street spending habits,’ he says.

David adds that stores like Poundland, Primark and B&M, which don’t have an online service, must join the revolution or be lost along the way.

Although this online trial is low-key, it shows potential for a big shift in how Poundland works as a business, with more of a digital presence. Poundland will also be trialling in-store click & collect and monetising its own website.

Poundland has said the online service will be open to everyone in due course. ParcelHero expects to see it launched nationally within months, so watch this space.

It might not be long until we can pick up our favourite cleaning products for some spring cleaning, and budget bathroom ideas online. Speaking of budget items, we recently shared Sarah Beeny’s top tip to get the most out of a decorating budget – and it’s super simple.

Are you excited as we are?