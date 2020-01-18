Scent your home with the delicious scent of Swizzels classic sweet varieties, thanks to this new home fragrance range at Poundland.

The sweet fragrance collection includes the distinct floral aroma of Parma Violets. The strawberry undertones of much-loved Love Hearts. And the fruity notes of delicious raspberry Drumstick.

The new range includes room sprays, scented gel beads, reed diffusers, mini gel air fresheners and candles. All available in the three scents of Parma Violets, Love Hearts and Drumstick.

The limited edition retro Swizzels sweets home fragrances are all £1. In stores now, while stocks last.

Swizzels Love Hearts home fragrance

Typically the chalky Love Heart sweets don’t have so much of a notable scent, but for the new home fragrance range the scent is one of strawberry delight.

If you a penchant for strawberry fragrance this is the one for you, and your home. With reed diffusers for hallways, mini gel air fresheners for the kitchen and wax melts for living rooms – the whole house can smell like a sweet shop.

Just thinking outside the box here, but Valentine’s day is next month – this range could be just the thing to share the love.

Swizzels Drumstick home fragrance

If strawberry is not the fruit for you, how about raspberry scents instead? The new Drumstick Squashies sweets have been immortalised in the form of these sweet home fragrance solutions.

Swizzels Parma Violets home fragrance

Parma Violets are the classic sweet, due to their rather perfumed flavouring, you either love or loathe. If the answer if love, you’re in luck! The distinctive floral notes of the famous little purple sweets is captured perfectly in this selection of home fragrances.

Which of the retro sweets if your favourite? And do you love it enough to welcome the scent into your home?