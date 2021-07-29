The £22 pressed flower bedding that’s an Urban Outfitters dupe

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Treating yourself to some new bedding? This fancy set from Habitat reminds us of a certain other pressed flower bedding set that’s quite popular on Instagram. Decorated with various wildflowers, including red-seeded dandelions, bluebells and daisies, as well as male ferns, it does a great job of bringing the outside into your bedroom. And, for only £22 for a single size, it’s a bargain. In fact, we might just prefer this set since it’s also reversible, with a plain pink colour on the other side. What’s not to love?

The best thing about this flower pressed bedding set is its price tag. It’s only £22 for a single, £28 for a double and £34 for a king size. The Habitat Country Hideaway Flower Bedding Set also comes with a pillowcase(s) included. A dupe of the popular Urban Outfitters bed linen we see everywhere, which starts from £35 for a single, rising to £55 for the double size.

This lovely bedding set from Habitat is currently in stock, so drop what you’re doing now to score a bargain dupe.

Introducing this Habitat bedding set

Yes, this set is a fab addition to an otherwise plain bedroom that needs some colour. Or, you could make use of this set in a teen bedroom that you want to make look a tad more grown-up. It isn’t just pretty but it’s also soft, seeing as it’s made of 100% cotton percale. It also boasts a 144 thread count.

It’s machine washable and features a handy button closure, too. To make the chore of stripping and making your bed a lot quicker.

Image credit: Habitat

We have searched the web for other pressed flower duvet sets, but with no luck. No other one looks remotely similar to the Urban Outfitters one – especially if a reasonable price tag is a must. While we do love UO’s Florence Pressed Flowers Duvet Cover Set, we just cannot justify the price tag for a king size, especially when this Habitat one is available.

So, it’s official then: this Habitat bedding is your best option if you are searching for a floral bedding set that isn’t mumsy — or one that doesn’t look old fashioned.

Plus, with the convenience of it being reversible, you can always switch things up each day with pressed flowers one day and plain pink the next. Just throw a few coloured cushions into the mix, and a soft blanket, and you’re all set.

This bedding set might be one for the summer and spring months only, but it will be sure to inject a fresh vibe into your bedroom. Thanks to its bright white colouring, that is. It’s also very on-trend, and for a cheap price tag.

What do reviewers have to say about this Habitat pressed flower bedding set?

This bedding set has a 5 star rating all-round, unsurprisingly enough. With comments such as “This bed set just brightens the whole room it’s absolutely lovely , great quality and excellent value , so pleased with it thank you” it’s hard to not press the buy button now. Another happy reviewer said “As soon as i saw this duvet set i knew it was exactly what i was looking for. Love the simple design and the quality”. Don’t just take our word for it…

You can buy this Habitat bedding set online, to be delivered straight to your front door, or for click & collect at your local store – or a Sainsbury’s. What are you waiting for? Jump on this trend now.

