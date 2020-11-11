We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

PrettyLittleThing home has arrived, to fill the void of Primark not being available to buy online. Much to the delight of on-trend fashion seeking shoppers, the clothing brand has expanded its retail empire with a homeware collection.

The new range features soft furnishings, alongside fashionable tableware and simple accessories – with prices ranging from £6-£40.

PLT Home is designed to give shoppers a ‘unique, stylish space. To keep in tune with your favourite influencers home gram’ say the brand.

New launch: PrettyLittleThing.com Home

The first drop of 40 home accessories is a mix of sweet pink buys and neutral hues for creating a soft, dream-like space. Hero products are the on-trend abstract face illustrated cushions and stylish storage baskets – all coming soon.

The range offers very of-the-moment faux Pampas grass and other dried flowers. ‘Let us keep your home game on point as we dress your space in this year’s must have accessory, dried flowers. Join the frenzy and follow your fav gram’ stars in pampering up your pad with an array of pampas grass or bunny tails, opt for an elegant face vase for the perfect pairing your home will love. ‘

Pink Pop-pom bedding

This pretty pom-pom-tastic bedding is perfect for fans of the colour pink. This duvet set features decorative pom-pom trim detailing, echoed on matching pillowcases.

Buy now: Blush Pom Pom King Duvet Set, £25, PrettyLittleThing.com

More of the pink treats from the collection include this marbled tableware and accessories.

Buy now: Pink Marble Print Mug, £8, PrettyLittleThing.com

We adore these brilliantly quirky body silhouette wax candles. ‘Warm up your space and let it glow with scented candles in female figure, booty and bubble styles’ say PrettyLittle Thing.

These will be our first items in the shopping basket, once they arrive in stock.

This new homes collection is sure to attract a whole range of new customers, who want the Instagram look – for their homes, not their wardrobe. Us included.