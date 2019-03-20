If the epic fantasy series is your thing, you’ll be sure to love these new Primark Game of Thrones goodies for your home!

Now in-store, the new home accessories can help fans channel the Houses of Stark, Targaryen or Lannister in their very own home. With everything from statement mugs to signature wall art and ‘Hodor’ doorstops this range has it all.

Even our pets can get in on the action: Have you seen the Games of Thrones cat bed? The feline Iron Throne is positively purrfect

With prices ranging from £2 to £20, this affordable Primark range is a must-have or any Game of Thrones fan.

New Primark Game of Thrones collection

This mug will receive a warm welcome from those who watch the show. Adorned with the famous catchphrase ‘Winter is here’ and ‘My Sun and Stars’ the ceramic mugs are an ideal gift for dedicated fans.

In stores now: Game of Thrones Photo Clips, £2.50 each, Primark

Winter is hopefully a long way off, but if you still wish to snuggle up of an evening the range offers a dreamy bedding set, cushions and matching blankets.



In stores now: Game of Thrones Throw, £6; Game of Throws Cushion, £6, Primark

Whether you’re showing off your affections for the characters photos or displaying family snaps these photo holders will do the job in style. From the famous throne itself to a dragon egg, Primark has it covered.

No matter which house you pledge your allegiance to, there’s a candle to suit all.

In stores now: Game of Thrones Candle Gift Set, £6 for 4; Dragon Egg Tealights, £2.50 for 3, all Primark

Which direction will you take your decorating scheme in? This simple wall plaque will give you inspiration.

In stores now: Game of Thrones Hanging Sign, £7, Primark

Hold that door, Game of Thrones style. Simple but handy, this GoT number could be a game changer when the winds blow.

In stores now: Game of Thrones Memo Board, £8, Primark

Grab any of these buys and you’ll have the best-dressed house this side of Westeros.