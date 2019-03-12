Primark’s adorable Harry Potter stationery range will add a touch of magic to exam season

It feels far too long since Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, Hermione Granger and Co graced our screens, and if you’re keen to be gripped by Pottermania once more, what better place to start than the Primark’s latest tribute to the world’s most loved young wizard?

More from Primark: Step from the sea to the sand with Primark’s holiday and homeware ready Little Mermaid range

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The discount fashion chain has unveiled a range of colourful Harry Potter stationery that while looking a little out of place in the hallowed halls of Hogwarts, is perfect for modern day students about to enter exam season.

Harry Potter Stationery

So don your finest black cloak, dust off your sorting hat and get ready for a whistle-stop tour of Primark’s Harry Potter stationery range.

Primark Golden Snitch Photo Clip

No room or flying broomstick to hand for a full blown game of Quidditch? This Golden Snitch Photo Clip is the next best thing, and it’s the perfect place for that victory photo or even an important course note or two.

Buy in store now: Golden Snitch Photo Clip, Primark, £2.50

Primark Harry Potter Power Bank

Swotting up for tests may leave you feeling a little low on energy, but you can ensure your gadgets are always on full juice thanks to this cute-as-a-button powerbank.

Buy in store now: Harry Potter Shaped Power Bank, Primark, £10

Primark Harry Potter Pencil And Eraser (3pk)

Mistakes won’t matter thanks to these rubber topped pencils featuring none other than the terrific trio themselves.

Buy in store now: Harry Potter Pencil And Eraser (3pk), Primark, £2

Primark Harry Potter Notebook (3pk)

Video Of The Week

Jot down spells, study notes and more with these small but perfectly formed notepads.

Buy in store now: Harry Potter Notebook (3pk), Primark, £2

Primark Harry Potter Quill Pen

Step back in time while keeping your flow of writing thoroughly up-to-date with this unique addition to your pencil case.

Buy in store now: Harry Potter Quill Pen, Primark, £1.50

More for film fans: Disney arrives at Poundland! Fans will love these characterful new Disney tote bags

Which is your favourite item from the range?