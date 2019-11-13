New on-trend fringed mirror surprising and delighting Primark shoppers

Fringing is huge. From cushions to throws, it’s very much THE trim of the moment. Fringed mirrors are the latest accessory making a statement in fashion conscious homes this season.

To cater for an affordable solution, there’s the Primark tassel trimmed number. The statement new design is surprising and delighting Primark shoppers.

On-trend Primark fringed mirror

The metallic oval design is complete with a stylish navy fringe. The trim adds a little touch of flourish to an otherwise simple mirror. Available in stores nationwide now, the new Navy Fringed Mirror is just £10.

Here is the number you will need, to try to locate this little gem in stores. Fringed mirror product code: 6444001.

The new accessory appears on the verified Primark Home account on Instagram. Primark say, ‘On-trend statement pieces that’ll take your space from boring to boudoir ✨ Limited Edition collection available in selected stores. Cushions from £7/€8, Mirror £10/€12, Accessories from £3/€4 #PrimarkHome #HomeDecor #InteriorDetails’.

It’s racked up 5,248 likes and a number of complimentary comments, including:

‘Look at that fringe mirror 😍’ exclaims one.

Joined by statements of, ‘This mirror is all the feels 🖤’ and ‘That fringed mirror!’.

‘Amazing! That’s what I call interior goals! 😍’, says another, appreciating the whole put-together scheme.

‘WOW!💖😍💖😍’ and ‘😍😍😍😍👍💖’ were all others simply had to say.

Also from the Dark Forest collection…

In-keeping with the fringed mirror is a chain print cushion, from the same collection. The fashion-forward design is covered in an ornate print featuring chains and tassels. Edged in a baroque-style pattern and a twisted trim, this cushion is one for the fashion conscious decor.

In stores only: Navy Chain Print Square Cushion, £7, Primark Home

A velvet planter, who knew Primark would produce such design wonders? This totally on-trend plant stand is the perfect compliment to a luxe living room. The gold stand will elevate any houseplant to new heights, quite literally.

In stores only: Navy Velvet Plant Pot with Gold Stand, £6, Primark Home

Is your home ready for an abundance of on-trend accessories?