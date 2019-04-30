Primark’s tropical home range is here to perk up picnic season

The weather may not be hotting up quite yet, but with a mild May Bank Holiday to look forward too – 16 degrees plus is good enough for us – it’s officially time to break out the picnic sets and head to your nearest green space for a seasonal soiree to remember.

More from Primark: Disney fans are bowled over by Primark’s Lilo and Stitch dinnerware set

Sharethrough (Mobile)

And to help us on our way fashion and home retailer Primark has launched a colourful Tropical Home Collection, that already has us dreaming of lazy summer days ahead. And with prices starting from just £4 there’ll be enough room left over in the budget to load up our picnic baskets with delectable snacks, that all important bottle of fizz and more besides.

Primark Tropical Home

Lets take a look at some of the highlights from the range.

Primark Wine Glasses

Your favourite tipple will look a whole lot more fun when drunk from these pretty embossed wine glasses.

Buy in-store now: Wine Glasses (4 pack), £5, Primark

Primark Gin Glasses

We love the pop of colour on these gin glass stems. And when not being used to serve up a classic G&T we think they can also double up as larger wine glasses too.

Buy in-store now: Gin Glasses (2 pack), £5, Primark

Primark Melamine Packed Bowls

Toucans + funky foliage = being transported to tropical climes in an instant. Fill up with crisps, crudités and more.

Buy in-store now: Melamine Packed Bowls, £4, Primark

Primark Melamine Packed Plates

If you’ve snapped up the bowls, then why not go one step further and get the matching plates? Slice pomegranates, lemons and melons and other fresh fruit to reflect the plate’s design.

Buy in-store now: Melamine Packed Plates, £4, Primark

Primark Circular Picnic Rug

Video Of The Week

Roll out this picnic blanket, and you’ll be party-ready in an instant. The handy carry feature is also ideal if you’re venturing further than your garden.

Buy in-store now: Circular Picnic Rug, £7, Primark

Primark Solar Printed Lantern

Light up your outdoor space courtesy of these stylish solar patterned lanterns and keep the party going well into the evening.

Buy in-store now: Solar Printed Lantern, £4.50, Primark

Which is your favourite item from the collection?