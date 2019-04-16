Disney fans are bowled over by Primark’s Lilo and Stitch dinnerware set

We're saying aloha to this adorable range

It’s been a 17 years since quirky Disney animated drama Lilo and Stitch hit the big screen, but as news of a live action remake circulates Primark have done what they do best, launched a range perfectly timed to coincide with Lilo and Stitch fever pitch.

More from Primark: The world’s biggest Primark has opened its doors – and it’s good news for homeware fans!’

For those who don’t remember Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl who befriends Stitch — a genetic experiment escaped from an alien planet who brings chaos and caring into her life in equal measure.

primark lilo and stitch

And while Stitch’s table manners left a lot to be desired — regurgitating a huge slice of cake and offering it up to Lilo being among his most memorable moments! — Primark’s Lilo and Stitch dinner set may have been just the thing to inspire him to brush up on his etiquette.

A post of the range on Instagram has proved a huge hit, clocking up more than 130,000 likes and scores of comments including the below:

‘Ohhhh my… I neeeeed these in my life!!’

‘I want it for gym foods!’

‘need that mug for work 😍’

‘these are so cute’

Primark Lilo and Stitch

Let’s take a look at what’s on offer…

Primark Lilo and Stitch Mug

primark lilo and stitch

Lilo is a proverbial hot head so it seems appropriate that we’d be supping on coffee, tea, hot chocolate and more straight from it.

Buy in-store now: Lilo and Stitch Mug, £6, Primark

Primark Lilo and Stitch Dinner Set

primark lilo and stitch

From bowls of cereal to soup and everything in-between, this delightful dinner set will see you through from sun up to sun down. Just add your favourite cutlery set and you’re good to go.

Buy in-store now: Lilo and Stitch Dinner Set, £6, Primark

Related: The characterful Next Easter tableware too adorable to only use for special occasions

Will you snap up an item from the Primark Lilo and Stitch range?

Ideal Home newsletter

All the latest from Ideal Home