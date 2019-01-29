Princess Margaret’s weekend home is on sale – and you won’t believe the price tag!

The 5-Star country dwelling is on the market for £375,000

If you’re looking for a home that’s fit for royalty, with a surprisingly within-reach price tag you’d need look no further than Plas Dinas.

The historic mansion house hotel in North Wales was part of the family estate of the late 1st Earl of Snowdon Antony Armstrong-Jones, more popularly known as Lord Snowdon. He was said to have spent many weekends there with his first wife Princess Margaret, during their 18-year marriage (1960 – 1978).

Dating back to the 17th Century, the property was leased as a nursing home in the 1980s. Converted into a hotel in the 1990s.

Exterior

The pretty pink hue on the building’s rendering gives it a feminine feel. Who wouldn’t be charmed by a courtyard garden with complete with a pergola?

The hotel is set within approximately 15 acres of woodland and gardens. Comprising 10 individually decorated en-suite bedrooms and an additional separate two-bed detached lodge.

Living room

This large reception area is packed with period features, from the ornate fireplace surround to the recessed bookcase. Gilded picture frames and decorative chandeliers are a nod to the property’s history.

Hallway

The hotel still retains many family portraits, memorabilia and original furniture belonging to the Armstrong-Jones family. Many can be seen in this elegant hallway.

The Bedrooms

Red and gold was a popular colour combination for interiors during the Victorian era – used to great effect in this room. A four-poster bed and Louis XVI-style sofa complete the opulent look.

The bedroom above is the most contemporary in style. Statement bird-print wallpaper and matching soft furnishings pay homage to the hotel’s country setting.

Plas Dinas is on sale with agents Christie & Co, with an asking price of £375,000.

