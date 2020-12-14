We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Following the footsteps of homemade pom pom wreaths, there’s a new pine cone wreath making the nation smile.

Front doors are the focus for festive decorations for Christmas 2020. We’ve seen the use of chicken wire for creative Christmas decorations and jolly baubles adorning arches for dressing doorways, but the wreath is King right now.

The wreath in question is the creative work of This Morning’s chief crafter Georgina Burnett, aka The Home Genie. To inspire others she’s shared her fabulous festive wreath with her Instagram followers.

Reindeer pine cone wreath

‘I’ve made quite a few different wreaths this year but this is by far my favourite’ explains Georgina. She is of course talking about her creative Rudolph reindeer pinecone wreath masterpiece.

‘I love it. It really makes me smile 😊 xx’ writes one fan. And we have to agree, it’s such a happy homemade wreath.

‘Looks fabulous ⭐️❤️ ‘ exclaims a follower. ‘Ahh this is so beautiful xx’ echoes another.

‘All the stuff you make is gorgeous…love when you are on This Morning❤️ ‘.

Make your own!

When one asks, ‘Could you please give a breakdown of how you made this one. Can’t find it on the This Morning website. Thank you xx love your creativity x’. Georgina is only too happy to help share the love of craft.

Replying, ‘Of course! You make a cardboard ring cut the top off enough for ones to fill it. Glue them to the cardboard ring and glue on the eyes and Pom Pom noses! Really need a glue gun to do it. X’.

‘Funny wreath, do make these ideas up yourself, well done’ comments another.

With Georgina quick to reply, ‘This was my idea yes’. Thank you for sharing we say, it’s a great idea to inspire family fun and crafts.

Just be sure to keep an eye on children around the a glue gun. Let the kids be responsible for tying on the pipe cleaner antlers.

Have fun creating your festive front door show-stopper.