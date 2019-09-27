Renting with a pet is not easy, whether it is a cat or tiny dog, finding a landlord that will take you and your furry friend can be a challenge.

Since an estimated 45 per cent of the UK population own a pet of some description, it is a challenge many of us are familiar with. However, Phil Spencer has some advice on renting with a pet and trying to persuade your prospective landlord to embrace your furry friend.

Phil Spencer’s tips for renting with a pet

On his podcast, MoveIQ, the property guru shared his experience of renting to a pet owner and the things you can do to make a good case for your pet.

‘I’ve actually let a flat to somebody who came to me and said I’ve got a little dog,’ the presenter explained. ‘He said here’s the little dog, a picture of it, here’s a reference from the previous landlord to say that the dog caused no damage.’

Both of these tips can go along way. Introducing the landlord to your dog and proving that he hasn’t been a problem in past rental properties will help get the landlord onside and more amenable to the idea of renting to a pet owner.

It is best to be upfront about your pet when you first speak to the landlord about renting to avoid being let down later along in the process.

If your landlord is still reluctant, consider offering a larger deposit that they’re asking for. ‘You’re asking for one month’s deposit, and I’m offering two months because I recognise that this is a big problem,’ Phil suggests telling the landlord.

Due to new legislation landlords are no longer able to ask for more than five weeks deposit. So if the landlord is already asking for five weeks deposit, consider offering a slightly higher rent. If you do go down this route the landlord will need to specify in your contract what the rent is with a pet, and without.

As long as you are upfront and honest and present you and your pet as good tenants you should hopefully convince your landlord. But even if you don’t manage to convince them, never be tempted to sneak an animal into the property without the landlord’s consent.

Will you be trying out Phil’s advice?