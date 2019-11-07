No one loves a clever pun more than us here on the team at Ideal Home! We have been very much enjoying identifying the UK’s best trade company names.

From flooring specialists ‘Lino Richie’ in Dublin, Ireland to locksmiths ‘Surelock Homes’ in Portsmouth – there are some right corkers.

Leading tradesperson comparison site, HaMuch, has collated some of the best trade company names currently operating, across the UK and Ireland.

Some names are based on mainstream famous faces such as ‘Spruce Springclean’, a cleaning service in Cornwall. While brilliantly ‘Bonny Tiler’ is a bathroom, plumbing and tiling company in the Vale of Glamorgan.

For all of your wood stripping, painting and decorating needs, ‘Jack the Stripper’ is on hand to help in Twickenham.

”Lawn N Order’ in North Lincolnshire is on hand to keep gardens in good nick. If your London garden needs some attention, ‘Floral and Hardy’ are a great option.

How about ‘Stopcocks‘, shaping the way for women plumbers. Stating on the website, ‘Stopcocks Women Plumbers are the world’s only national company of women plumbers and heating engineers’.

‘Established in 1990, growing across the UK and changing the face of the plumbing and heating industry’. In addition to the great name, they have great customer feedback.

Other cheeky names include U-benders plumbing in Brighton and Pane in the Glass window installation in Ashford.

‘With the sheer volume of tradespeople in the UK, standing out from the crowd is an uphill struggle, ‘ explains Tarquin Purdie, Founder and CEO of HaMuch.

‘Whether you compete on price, provide a better level of service, or simply catch the eye with a creative company name, it’s important to have a differentiating factor between you and the competition.’

Which trade name made you chuckle most?