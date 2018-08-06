Give homes a fashionable refresh with new Rockett St George paint

You'll be wanting to paint the townhouse 'Pimpernel' once you've seen this debut paint collection

Rockett St George is one of the UK’s leading homes emporiums. With eclectic homeware in an instantly recognisable brooding colour palette, it’s a invaluable source of inspiration for any interiors enthusiast. Which explains why the debut Rockett St George paint collection is causing a lot of excitement!

Launched in 2007 by self-confessed design junkies and close friends Jane Rockett and Lucy St George, it’s one of the first places you think of for quirky, eclectic and expressive interiors. The new paint range is exactly what you’d expect from this design duo – a palette of 18 stylish, sophisticated and evocative colours.

New Rockett St George paint colours

Collaborating with Craig & Rose, one of the oldest established paint manufactures in the UK, the Rockett St George paint range was created to give customers the complete decorating fix.

The choice of 18 shade unique colours ranges from faded chalky hues to dark brooding colours – the latter being a signature look synonymous with Rockett St George.

‘I love the distinctive and daring contrast between the French Ochre and Zielgeist shades,’ says Lucy St George, co-founder of Rockett St George. ‘When paired together, it reminds me of a Moroccan dessert at night.’

It’s this eye for creating captivating interiors that makes the duo so good at what they do.

Inky Blues

The range of tranquil inky blues are ideal for any room of the house, particularly living rooms and bedrooms to create a deeply relaxing space.

Terracotta Tones

‘Inspired by the golden hour, we chose these colours to evoke the feelings of relaxation and bliss you feel when at one with nature’ explains Jane Rockett, co-founder of Rockett St George.

Nude Neutrals

A nude wall colour can go a long way to creating a soft and warming interior space. These delicious nudes are the perfect tones to compliment the signature dark hues in the range.

‘Inspired by out travels to Morocco these colours have the softness of the warm sun on polished plastered walls’ says Lucy.

Warming Earthy Hues

With the trend of using greenery indoors, we predict this colour palette will be particularly popular. It features lush evocative greens mixed with rich browns and fleshy nudes.

Grey Scales

‘At Rockett St George greys are our go-to colour, we think everyone needs a grey room in their home. We have chosen this range with perfect greys to make artwork pop and accessories sing.’ says Lucy.

This new paint range takes us one step closing to emulating Rockett St George style in our own homes. What’s not to love about that?