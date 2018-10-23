Primark unveils second collaboration with YouTube star Saffron Barker

Primark fans, Autumn just got cosier! Thanks to vlogger Saffy B's second, super-snuggly collection arriving in stores

If teen vlogging sensation Saffy B (that’s Saffron Barker to you and me) has passed you by, her latest collaboration with Primark should rectify that. This is actually the second Saffron Barker Primark collection – the first launched in stores last October, to a faintly hysterical reception.

The new lifestyle collection includes all the ingredients for super cosy nights in, from bedding and cushions to comfy loungewear.

Fans spoke and Primark listened! Here’s the hotly anticipated second collection from Saffrom Barker…

New in at Primark

Saffron Barker Primark

Round Cushion, £6; Patterned Double Duvet Cover, £12, all Primark

The second collaboration is bigger and better than the last! Packed full of cosy treats it has arrived just in the nick of time, as days get shorter and nights get colder.

Think cosy pyjamas, eye masks, duvet sets, cushions, ceramics, and even room diffusers.

The 18 year old has some 839,702 Youtube subscribers, and an eye-watering 972,000 Instagram followers.

It’s no wonder that high street heros Primark swooped in to put her name on a quirky assortment of home and lifestyle accessories. ,stationery, loungewear and (now) travel accessories.

Saffron Barker Primark: second collaboration

Smudge Mug, £3; Steel Water Bottle, £7 and Make up Bag, £4 all Primark

It is also pretty darn pink. And red – if you like pink, red, and kitsch badges, we can safely say you’ll get a kick out of this range.

Saffron Barker Primark

Room diffuser, £5 each, Primark

After taking a gander at Instagram, we can report that the new Saffy B range is selling out hella fast, with some shoppers leaving Primark stores with far lighter bags than they’d like.

The new range also includes a whole host of stationary and brand new travel accessories.

We help but think most of these items have ‘Christmas present’ written all over them. With prices starting as low as £1.50, there’ll be no buyer’s remorse.

If you don’t want to miss out, head to your nearest Primark store, pronto!

