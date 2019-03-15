Embrace the tropical trend with new Sainsbury’s Home Urban Paradise

Here at Ideal Home we love nothing more than an impressive supermarket find! Introducing the Sainsbury’s Home Urban Paradise collection, a great find ticking all the trend boxes this summer.

What’s not to love when supermarkets get it right? Not only do the design teams rock the latest trends, the affordable home accessories update homes on a budget.

With everything from designer-look bedding to luxe barware Sainsbury’s new Amazonian rainforest inspired range will add a touch of topical wonder to any room.

Sainsbury’s Home Urban Paradise collection

New Urban Paradise is the largest range from the spring/summer collection. Featuring accessories for dining, living and bedroom in a striking green colour palette.

Taking on the tropical trend, that’s HUGE this season, the new collection’s decorated with linear leaf prints aplenty.

In stores now: Palm Print Cushion, £12; Diffuser, £9; Woven Stripe Cushion, £12; Knitted Cushion, £6; Glass Candle With Lid, £8; Woven Stripe Cushion, £14; Mini Palm Lit Cloche, £6; Wooden Storage Box, £18, all Sainsbury’s

It’s cocktail o’clock!

The brushed metallic barware is a highlight from the new range. As staying in continues to be the new going out, we look for ways to make a good impression when entertaining. Sainsbury’s new luxurious cocktail accessories and luxe glassware are a fine place to start.

In stores now: Rose Gold Cocktail Shaker, £9; Rose Gold Margarita Glass, £4.50; Jigger Gold, £3.50; Tumbler, £3.50; Metal Straws 4pk Brushed Copper, £7; Bar Coasters,£10; Gin Glass, £4.50; Bar Tray, £15 , all Sainsbury’s

Sleep under a cover of linear leaf prints in rich emerald green and opulent midnight blue. The reverse of the leaf print bedding features a bold chevron pattern in the same luscious green colorway.

In stores now: Leaf Print Double Duvet, £21, Sainbury’s

This week make Sainsbury’s your supermarket of choice, to shop the new Urban Paradise collection.