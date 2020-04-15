We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re a family who doesn’t take shoes off at the door, a virologist has revealed you should change this quick to prevent bringing COVID-19 into the house.

In Channel 4’s special Coronavirus edition of How Clean is Your House, Dr Javid Abdelmoneim, an A&E doctor, and virologist Dr Lisa Cross explained that shoes worn outside the home should immediately be taken off.

Why you should take your shoes off at the door

‘When you first come in from the outside, take off your shoes immediately,’ the pair explained. ‘Most shoes have a non-porous rubbery sole which the virus can survive on anywhere between three and five days.’

‘Keep shoes in your hallway, or the same spot and try to use only one pair of shoes to go outside.’

While transmission of the virus is unlikely to get from an adults foot to their mouth. If you have young children playing on the floor it is an extra safeguard against the spread of the virus.

The pair even went so far as to suggest changing and washing clothes almost immediately after taking public transport.

‘It’s believed coronavirus can last up to 24 hours on clothes. If you have had to use public transport, or come into close contact with people, think about changing your clothes immediately and putting them in the wash,’ they said.

‘You house should be a shining example of cleanliness, but every time we bring some of the outside world in, we are potentially bringing infection viral particles in,’ Dr Lisa Cross told Femail.

This extends to the weekly shop and packages, Dr Lisa Cross explained on the show.

‘We have to go back to first principles really here. It is an item that is coming in from the outside so could have virus on. All items with an outer plastic packaging that can be disposed of should be emptied out into separate containers and put into the fridge,’ she says.

The virologist recommends emptying the food onto a designated area of the floor, that is then wiped down with soap and water once the shopping is put away.

Will you be enforcing shoes off rule in your house?