14 things you’ll only know if you’re obsessed with Primark

Primark couldn't exist without its loyal fanbase. THAT'S YOU!

If you love Primark as much as we do, you’ll know exactly what we are talking about! From cheap clothing to rather handsome homeware, what doesn’t it have? NOTHING! It has everything you could possibly want, and so much more, all at ridiculously affordable prices.

Primania has officially taken over.

1. It can be chaotic, but you’ve mastered the madness

Move outta my way.

2. Your friends and family tag you in every Primark-related Instagram meme going

They no longer ask you were you bought your outfit from.

3. You are constantly wishing they had a loyalty card

You’d spend even more time… and money!

4. You go in store just to look around, but end up staying for over an hour

Your long-suffering partner/friend can wait just a little longer.

5. You know to check the label on the item for the correct size

Those hangers lie!

6. You know the layout of your local store like the back of your hand

You could do this blindfolded.

7. You have all the latest homewares, especially those sweet, sweet candles

Who needs Jo Malone when you can have Primarni?

8. You own more pairs of Primark pyjamas than actual clothes

One for each day of the week, mind you!

9. You can’t resist the bargain lip balms and sweets at the till

They are only £1!

10. You always come away with way more than you originally intended

Yet you always come back for more.

11. The paper carrier bag always rips open with the weight of your purchases

It doesn’t matter what you have in there. At least you’re saving the planet.

12. You own everything from their budget beauty range

It’s just so darn good.

13. You go in store as soon as you see new stock online

Must hurry before it sells out.

14. Thinking you have finished, but then spotting something you love in the homeware section

Then you get home and post it on Instagram with the #muststopbuyingcushions

Are you a Primark addict?