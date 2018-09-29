14 things you’ll only know if you’re obsessed with Primark
Primark couldn't exist without its loyal fanbase. THAT'S YOU!
If you love Primark as much as we do, you’ll know exactly what we are talking about! From cheap clothing to rather handsome homeware, what doesn’t it have? NOTHING! It has everything you could possibly want, and so much more, all at ridiculously affordable prices.
Primania has officially taken over.
1. It can be chaotic, but you’ve mastered the madness
Move outta my way.
2. Your friends and family tag you in every Primark-related Instagram meme going
They no longer ask you were you bought your outfit from.
3. You are constantly wishing they had a loyalty card
You’d spend even more time… and money!
4. You go in store just to look around, but end up staying for over an hour
Your long-suffering partner/friend can wait just a little longer.
5. You know to check the label on the item for the correct size
Those hangers lie!
6. You know the layout of your local store like the back of your hand
You could do this blindfolded.
7. You have all the latest homewares, especially those sweet, sweet candles
Who needs Jo Malone when you can have Primarni?
8. You own more pairs of Primark pyjamas than actual clothes
One for each day of the week, mind you!
9. You can’t resist the bargain lip balms and sweets at the till
They are only £1!
10. You always come away with way more than you originally intended
Yet you always come back for more.
11. The paper carrier bag always rips open with the weight of your purchases
It doesn’t matter what you have in there. At least you’re saving the planet.
12. You own everything from their budget beauty range
It’s just so darn good.
13. You go in store as soon as you see new stock online
Must hurry before it sells out.
14. Thinking you have finished, but then spotting something you love in the homeware section
Then you get home and post it on Instagram with the #muststopbuyingcushions
Are you a Primark addict?