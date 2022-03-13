We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Making our bed every day always makes us feel like we’ve got our lives in order. But despite our best efforts, it doesn’t always look as impressive as we’d like.

Interior designer Sophie Robinson has revealed a top tip for making your bed look that little bit more special. Of course, investing in the best duvet and pillows is one way to make climbing into bed feel like a hug. Here’s Sophie’s designer bedscaping secret.

Designer bedscaping secret

On Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson on Channel 5, she shares a few simple steps to take a bland and boring bed and give it more of a hotel vibe. ‘First, I think it looks really nice to simply fold back the duvet, you’ve added another lovely, soft layer,’ says Sophie.

Sophie Robinson says two pillows per person are a must. She opts for pillow covers that have a nice scalloped edge for bringing in some detail and colour.

If decorative cushions are your thing, add on a few extra scatter cushions of different shapes and sizes. Finally, she says to add a throw, draped over the foot of the bed for comfort and warmth. By this point, your bed will be looking much more inviting.

Jo James, Founder & Creative Director of Bedfolk, recommends oversizing your duvet for the perfect bedscape. ‘We’re all about simplicity at Bedfolk, but one area where excess is encouraged is duvet size!

‘I always recommend sizing up on your duvet (one size up from your mattress/bed) which creates a cloud of comfort and feels generously luxurious.’ Jo also suggests adding interest with a flat sheet between the duvet and fitted sheet.

Video Of The Week

Fold this flat sheet over the top and create a pop of colour and extra warmth, or an alternative to a proper duvet in summer.

Well, we think it’s definitely time to up our game when making our beds in the morning. If you’re not sleeping well, consider upgrading your mattress for something more supportive. Our guide to the best mattresses will help.