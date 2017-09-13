Shopping bags at the ready...

Few things get us more excited than unearthing a homeware brand that’s slipped under the interiors radar. And our latest discovery is no exception. Dubbed ‘the small Ikea’ by fans of its contemporary yet affordable furnishings and nod to Scandi style, Danish lifestyle and homeware store Søstrene Grene has just announced that it will be opening its third UK store.

Offering up a show home-worthy selection of kitchenware, furnishings, home accessories, stationery and more in gorgeous hues, the brand will throw open its doors to shoppers at its new Chester branch this autumn.

Confirming the news on their Facebook page, the company revealed: ‘It is with great joy that Søstrene Grene now announces the opening of a new store in Chester on October 20.’

‘With a beautiful location in Grosvenor Shopping Centre the two Grene sisters cannot wait to open the doors for both their current and new customers in Chester and surrounding areas.’

Started by sisters Anna and Clara Grene in 1973 with the aim of bringing ‘beauty to everyday life’, Søstrene Grene opened its store in Nottingham a year ago, and also has a branch in Belfast. While it is still relatively unknown on UK shores, the brand has already enjoyed success in Spain, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Ireland.

Over on the brand’s Instagram page, a quick scroll has already fired up our decorating juices. Here’s our pick of some of the must-have items from Søstrene Grene’s collection:

The tasteful table lamp – £15.64

This duck egg lamp screams home office chic and is just the thing to brighten up an uneventful work day.

The alternative storage solution – £10.66

Storage ladders are the new shelving, and these simple yet stylish designs are the perfect way to get on board with the trend.

The metal meets modern kitchenware range – from £1.47

Put the glamour into grating with this metallic range of utensils and kitchen accessories.

The statement tealight – from £3.18

Love florals? Then these ceramic water lily tea light holders will round off your theme perfectly.

The ‘oozes Mediterranean charm’ side table – £49.92

We love the specs of contrasting colour on these terrazzo table tops. Who says you can’t have an Al Fresco dining experience in the comfort of your own living room?

With products and prices like these, we can’t wait for more Søstrene Grene stores to pop up around the UK!

Words by Miriam Habtesellasie