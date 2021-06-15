T3 Awards 2021 winners announced – The best of the homes categories

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ideal Homes sister brand, tech website T3, has revealed the winners of its T3 2021 awards with a bumper crop of homes winners.

This year was the awards 15th anniversary and its largest awards to date. The awards celebrate and honour best-in-class and innovative products in the areas of sustainable tech, gaming, home fitness, garden, appliances, and more.

Over 90 titles up for grabs in one of the latest awards. After a period of public nominations, a shortlist was drawn up and considered by a panel of expert judges. A full list of the winners can be seen in T3 magazine which is currently on sale.

So who won big in the homes category? Take a sneak peek, below, then check out the entire T3 Awards coverage.

2021 T3 Awards Homes winners

Best Air Purifier

Winner: Blueair HealthProtect 7470i

Shortlist: Blueair Classic 480i, Blueair HealthProtect 7470i, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, Meaco MeacoClean CA-HEPA 76×5, Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Winner: Dyson V11 Absolute

Shortlist: Dyson V11 Absolute, Dyson V15 Detect, Halo Capsule, Samsung Jet 90 Pro, Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKT, Vax OnePWR Blade 4

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Winner: Roborock S6 MaxV

Shortlist: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+, Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 30C, iRobot Roomba i3+, Roborock S6 MaxV, Roborock S7

Best Mattress

Winner: Simba Hybrid Pro

Shortlist: Brook + Wilde Elite, Emma Original, Eve Premium Hybrid, Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Simba Hybrid Luxe, Simba Hybrid Pro

Best Duvet

Winner: Panda The Cloud Duvet

Shortlist: Panda Cloud Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet, Silentnight Airmax, Simba Hybrid Duvet with Stratos

Best Kettle

Winner: KitchenAid Variable Temperature kettle 5KEK1722

Highly Commended: Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary

Shortlist: KitchenAid Variable Temperature kettle 5KEK1722, Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle, Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary, Smeg KLF03, Sage Smart Kettle

Will you be adding any of these to your wishlist list?