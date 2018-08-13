New Tesco homeware collection offers affordable Scandi style

Trolleys at the ready! Be the first to get your hands on this fabulous new Tesco collection – arriving in stores this week

Beautiful new Oslo Tesco homeware collection is filled with contemporary and soft geometric prints. ‘Our Oslo collection taps into the popular Scandi-chic trend’ explains Steven Rowe, Head of Design at Tesco. ‘It’s perfect for those looking for a fresh and contemporary look.’

The soft colour palette makes it the ideal collection to gently transition homes into a new season. The watercolour greys can add a seasonal refresh without immersing homes into the depths of dark winter hues.

The new Oslo collection

‘Eye catching prints, textured surfaces and pops of colour help to create a striking statement look, for those wanting to introduce Scandinavian style to their home.’ explains Steven.

The Honesty Print Double Duvet Set (£18) and matching Honesty Cushion (£10) are two of Steven’s favourite pieces from the new range. Both designs are great examples of how an overall pattern can still feel subtle, if in a soft watery colourway.

The new Etched Honesty Print Cylinder Vase (£10) is another key buy Steven favors. A large glass vase filled with simple foliage, such as eucalyptus, is the ideal way to add a touch of natural beauty to any room. With the Scandi look being focused on creating a tranquil and calming space, incorporating foliage is a great way to perfect the look.

The range introduces a selection of deliciously scented candles, including Jasmin and Coconut (above). The new ceramic candles, in addition to scenting rooms, add subtle decorative touches too. The large jar designs beautifully mix textures – with coloured glazed topped with wooden lids.

‘The geometric shapes and touches of wood and ceramics within the collection add subtle modern touches,’ says Steven. The sketched dashes pattern on simple white crockery gives just a hint of decoration, which is all you need for effortless Scandi style.

The soft furnishings and accessories are available in stores this week. The dining and tableware will be slightly later, available at the beginning of September.