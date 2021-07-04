We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Speaking on a podcast called Life and Soul by Emma Forbes, Kelly Hoppen once said the only thing she hasn’t designed was a train. The interior designer famed for her neutral palette has taken on all manner of projects – many of which have been for celebrity clients, from Elton John to the Beckhams.

When we spoke to the ‘Queen of Taupe,’ we couldn’t resist asking if there was one bright, bold colour she secretly loves to use – a guilty pleasure.

‘Contrary to what many people might think, I am by no means against colour and I love the extra dimension that cleverly selected accents can bring to a space,’ says Kelly Hoppen. ‘Used in the right way, colour accents can inject instant energy and vitality.’

Kelly Hoppen’s design philosophy centres around creating calm and balanced environments, and neutrals offer a soothing backdrop upon which you can layer other colours. Her recent book, Kelly Hoppen’s Essential Style Solutions, available on Amazon offers practical advice for decorating your own home – neutral or otherwise.

‘Any bright colour looks amazing,’ Kelly tells us, ‘but I have a very fond memory of a deep ox-blood red Chinese trunk I found in a shop on Portobello Road when I was 16.

‘I immediately fell in love with it. From bright scarlet and crimson to deep burgundy, red accents work in all fabrics and materials and go wonderfully with neutral colours and especially taupe.’

Bright scarlet might feel intimidating for many of us, but an old armchair reupholstered in a cherry red fabric would look beautiful in a reading nook. Or you could try incorporating some deep burgundy in a study for a traditional, old library feel.

Equally, a red feature wall could work as a living room idea, contrasting against neutrals elsewhere and creating real impact. Painting the back of your front door red is another option – for more hallway colour schemes to make a bold impression, take a look at our guide.

