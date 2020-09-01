Get smart storage with chic new Lidl stool – in stores now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is it a stool? Is it a storage box? It’s both and all for just £19.99. The new lidl stool is a welcome furniture piece for small spaces to provide additional seating or a place to pop feet up, while also offering a smart storage solution.

The smart stool is just one of many fabulous new pieces launched as part of Lidl’s Scandi-inspired homeware collection. Look out for all it and more in the middle of Lidl during your next weekly shop.

New storage Lidl stool

The stool is a simple yet highly functional furniture piece. A quality that the modern household welcomes to make for better value for money and also make our storage solutions smarter.

The chic stool with storage is £19.99, a great price for a piece that works so hard. With a practical, reversible lid, this trendy two-in-one offers both a comfortable upholstered seat and a sleek storage side table in one. The upholstery is available in either light taupe or dark grey – both chic neutral tones ideal to add a note of sophistication to living rooms.

Storage ottoman

Additional storage pieces in the new range include the Storage Ottoman, £14.99, and Storage Cube, £9.99. Again they both provide a multifunctional seating and storage solution. Ideal for living rooms to house blankets and extra cushions etc, yet equally handy in hallways to provide a simple seating solution – providing the ideal place to perch and remove shoes. Inside you can hide away all manner of hallway clutter, concealed from view.

Alternatively ottomans are super handy for bedrooms used at the end of the bed to offer storage for spare bedding and more. So many storage possibilities, for so many rooms and all for just £14.99 – bravo Lidl.

The new homeware collection also includes chic rugs and lighting, all landing in-store now – while stock last. Unfortunately you can’t shop the collection on online, it’s in stores only.