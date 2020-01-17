You might want to cancel your plans this evening. As soon as you see The Range 3 tier trolley, a shopping trip to The Range is all you’ll be able to think about.

Instagram has gone wild for the practical storage solution. We can’t help thinking that might have something to do with the striking similarity to IKEA’s popular raskog trolley.

We are die-hard IKEA fans here at Ideal Home, but even we are struggling to spot the difference. Well, there is one big difference – the price.

The raskog trolley has recently been reduced from £50 to a much more affordable £39. However, that is still £20 more than The Ranges 3 tier trolley priced at £19.99.

When a shot of The Range trolley appeared on the brands Instagram it quickly clocked up 2,042 likes and 96 comments, including:

‘This is what I need’

‘Might have to go get one of these for my hair stuff to go in the cupboard x’

‘What an amazing price!!!’

The trolley proved so popular that The Range had to comment informing fans that sadly the Trolley had sold out online, but it is still available in store.

‘WOW, you love this product! We’ve completely sold out online although stock will be available again soon… We’ll keep you updated! We do have these stocked in stores, why not pay us a visit this weekend?’ wrote The Range.

The Range 3 tier trolley

Buy in-store: 3 tier trolley, £19.99, The Range

The trolley is made from iron with mesh bases, ensuring it is sturdy and durable for all your storage needs. It can be used for cosmetics or towels in a bathroom, as a bookshelf in a living room or for keeping vegetables in the kitchen.

It is available in white and grey, however, if you have your heart set on a black or mint coloured trolley you may need to take a trip to IKEA.

IKEA raskog trolley

Buy now: RASKOG Trolley, £39, IKEA

The raskog trolley is a classic for a reason. Made out of steel the trolley is just as sturdy as The Range version.

Video Of The Week

However, with the extra cost, you get a trolley that is fully adaptable to your home. The middle shelf can be adjusted up or down to adapt to your storage needs.

Even the castors can be adjusted so the trolley can sit level on uneven floors. The IKEA version is available in black, white and the newly released mint shade.

Which trolley will you be adding to your home?