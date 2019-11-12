The Range navy velvet barstool we all want to get our hands on

On-trend velvet upholstery, tick. On-trend rich navy blue, tick. Affordable price, tick. Meet The Range bar stool that is quite literally ticking all the boxes for us.

New in this week, the stylish new seating solution is just £59.99.

New in: The Range bar stool

Comfort and style are a winning combination, when it comes to investing in key furniture pieces for your home. The Hoxton design boasts a lush deep blue fabric cover, soft foam filling, steel frame and a supportive backrest.

A pair, even a cluster, of these velvet bar stools make the ideal addition to any kitchen, dining room, or bar area. The on-trend rich blue helps to add an air of elegance to your decor.

‘The Hoxton Navy Velvet Bar Stool has a lavish and sophisticated aesthetic with a backrest and ridged design. Filled with soft foam and upholstered with sumptuous velvet fabric in a rich and deep blue tone, this alluring bar stool provides the perfect place to perch while you eat, drink, and socialise in the hub of your home,’ to quote The Range.

Size dimensions: H96 x W47 x D54cm

Buy now: Hoxton Navy Velvet Bar Stool, £59.99, The Range

The Range shares the news of the new stool on Instagram. Simply saying, ‘NEW IN! 💙 Our Hoxton Velvet Bar Stool in this beautiful navy blue colour! Featuring a soft foam filling & backrest for extra comfort… available online now 🔎319771 #navy #home #furniture #love #stylish #therangeuk.’

In just 24 hours the glorious seat has received 1,299 likes, along with 37 comments of appreciation. Those include;

‘#need 💙’ and ‘Wow they are gorgeous 😍😍’.

‘Look at these for our kitchen sessions💙’, says one friend to another.

‘😍😍 I need some velvet in my house ASAP’.

Will you be sitting in style this season, on one of these dreamy designs?