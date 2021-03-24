We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We doubt The Range was quite so prepared for the huge reaction it had on Instagram, when it shared a post of its new Opulence home decor collection, especially when it came to one item in particular – its new The Range frog ornament!

The gold frog in question sits as if meditating, with crossed legs, and makes a fun addition to the range – guaranteed to raise a smile and add personality to any room. It’s the perfect size too: small enough to fit on a shelf or sideboard and large enough to make an eye-catching addition. Plus, he (yes, we’ve decided it’s a ‘he’!) retails at just £18.99, so won’t break the bank.

The Range’s meditating frog

When The Range posted a sneak peek of the collection to its Instagram account recently, it had a whopping 21.1k likes and over 800 comments, most of which were about this chilled-out chap.

It wasn’t only the usual customers who were taken with this quirky guy either – even Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley said she needs the frog in her life!

Other customers commented:

‘I have to have that frog!’

‘Why do I love that frog so much?’

‘I need one of those frogs’

‘OMG – a buddha frog!’

So, what is it about him that’s caused such a stir? Perhaps it’s his fun factor, at a time when everyone is looking for ways to bring a bit of happiness into their homes. Or maybe its that he’s gold instead of the usual green colour, which works well with some of the other pieces in The Range’s Opulence collection.

We can see him sitting neatly next to one of those large gold vases, for example, or glowing beside a lantern while you practice your yoga or meditation.

Buy now: Gold sitting frog, £18.99, The Range

Now, this frog has literally just gone online, and if the reaction to the latest Instagram post is anything to go by, we’d suggest you get in quick! If it’s sold out, there’s an option to email when it’s back in stock, which is a great way to get notified as soon as it’s back so you don’t miss out.

Does the meditating frog take your fancy?