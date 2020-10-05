We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cosying up under a blanket in front of Netflix is the only thing we want to be doing on a chilly October evening. Especially if it involves one of these The Range rabbit faux fur throw.

The Range announced on Instagram that these delightful soft and fluffy throws had been brought back by popular demand. After a sell-out success, the throws will be back in stores this week.

The Range rabbit faux fur throw

‘Keep your eyes peeled for these in stores! Our premium-quality rabbit faux fur throws are back due to popular demand and this year we also have an EXTRA LARGE size in grey and blush…Landing very soon,’ the brand wrote on Instagram.

The post featuring the blush and grey blankets quickly clocked up 4,894 likes and a legion of shoppers keen to get their hands on one.

‘So cosy looking,’ commented one fan. Another tagged her friend, writing: ‘WE NEED THESE.’

‘These look so snuggly! 😍❤️’ commented another.

The faux fur throws were originally available in seven different colours. Currently, only the white version is in stock, but our fingers are crossed that they will be replaced in the full range of colours.

The throw is made out of polyester that can be cleaned in the washing machine at 30 degrees, in case of any nasty drink spills. The throw measures 152 cm in length and 127 cm in width. However, The Range is bringing out a special extra-large size in the grey and blush blanket.

We will be snuggling up under ours during an episode of Gogglebox. Alternatively, this is the perfect throw to give your living room a cosy winter update. Drape it over the back of a sofa, and layer cushions on top for a sumptuous finish.

Coming soon: Rabbit faux fur throw, £44.99, The Range

The throws are priced at £44.99 each. That might seem a little steep for a blanket, but you might change your mind after giving one a cheeky stroke.

Will you be cuddling up with one of these this winter?