It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, earlier than ever this year! Get set for hosting in style with this stunning new rose gold dinner set courtesy of The Range.

The Art Deco-style pattern is perfect for adding both a dash of metallic sparkle for Christmas, and a hit of on-trend pattern for post festive feasting.

New & on the shopping list too: The Range navy velvet barstool we all want to get our hands on

Sold as a 12-piece Manhattan dinner set comprising of four dinner plates, four side plates, and four bowls. Each piece features a border of chic geometric pattern, ideal for creating an effortlessly chic setting.

The Range proudly shared the new rose gold tableware on the brands Instagram. It totted up 3,108 likes and 99 admiring comments within a number of days.

Along with the caption, ‘WOW! This Rose Gold 12 Piece Manhattan Dinner Set is right on trend and features 4 dinner plates, 4 side plates and 4 bowls for only £34.99! Get yours today! 🔎322668 #dinner #dining #plates #ontrend #therangeuk #rosegold #christmas #christmasdinner.’

Of those comments of approval are:

‘How gorgeous are these? 😍’.

‘Pleaseeee?? They match our kitchen 🙌🏼😩😍’ asks on to another.

‘How pretty 😍’.

‘Holy moly 😍’ says one rather humerously.

The 12 piece dinner set has currently sold out online, no doubt as a result from shoppers seeing it on Instagram.

The porcelain tableware is decorated in an on -trend geometric design in Rose gold. A finish perfect for adding a glimmer of glam to mealtimes, especially great for Christmas dinner parties.

Video Of The Week

On the practical side the dinner set is dishwasher safe, but not suitable for the microwave. Worth knowing before your choose it for your everyday dinners.

Sources inform us the set will be back in stock any day now! In the meantime there’s plenty of stock in stores.

Buy: 12-piece Manhattan Dinner Set, £34.99, The Range

Will you be hosting a rose gold Christmas in your home?